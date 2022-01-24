Analysts Offer Predictions for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CALA opened at $0.45 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

