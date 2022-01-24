Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

FITB stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.