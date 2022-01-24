Analysts Set Expectations for Alcoa Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of AA stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alcoa by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

