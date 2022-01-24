Analysts Set Expectations for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

