Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $54.01 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

