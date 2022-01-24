Analyzing CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

EnerSys has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.86%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01%

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and EnerSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.53 -$7.81 million $0.56 1.91 EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.04 $143.37 million $3.50 21.20

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. CBAK Energy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnerSys beats CBAK Energy Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.