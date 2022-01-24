Analyzing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 9,027.60 $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18 Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.38 $55.60 million $1.85 4.85

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 11.49% 20.39% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CCUR and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 534.88, indicating that its share price is 53,388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats CCUR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

