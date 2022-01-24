Anchor Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $319.77 million and $6.93 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,120,572 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

