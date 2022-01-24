Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.43

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 11965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

