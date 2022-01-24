Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,530,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

