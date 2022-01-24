ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Achieves $155,882.65

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 110.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $155,882.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

