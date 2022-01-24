Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $556.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 548,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.