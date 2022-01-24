Antiample (XAMP) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,110.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

