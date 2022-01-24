Anyswap Price Down 24.4% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $373.17 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $20.02 or 0.00055058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

