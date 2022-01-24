Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 452.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AON by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AON by 70.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $266.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.