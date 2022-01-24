apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Achieves $8.69 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $444,127.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00042411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006049 BTC.

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

