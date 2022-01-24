Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 3710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Get Appian alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 187.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $69,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.