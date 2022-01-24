APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $6,083.31 and $15.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00115156 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 14,013,148 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.