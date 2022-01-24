ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $20,027.43 and approximately $678.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00041364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

