Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.23. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 747 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARBE. Roth Capital began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

