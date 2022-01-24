Arbidex (ABX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,568.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $55,924.52 and approximately $58,568.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00041364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

