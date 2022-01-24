ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.