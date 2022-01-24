Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $774.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,060 shares of company stock worth $470,119. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

