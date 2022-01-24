Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.60

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 90466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Argan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.