Argon Market Capitalization Tops $761,984.82 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $761,984.82 and $114,767.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,775,065 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.