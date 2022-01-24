Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Up 7.4%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 11,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 433,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.
In other news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.
Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
