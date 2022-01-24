Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Up 7.4%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 11,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 433,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

