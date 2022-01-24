ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 234739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market cap of C$21.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

