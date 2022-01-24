Ark (ARK) Market Cap Achieves $106.87 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $106.87 million and $4.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,654,615 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

