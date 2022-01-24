ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0327 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $66,439.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.88 or 0.06628068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,177.88 or 0.99792569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006317 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.