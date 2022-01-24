ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.95

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 19445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

