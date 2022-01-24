Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) fell 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 8,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 371,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

