Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.04

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 5454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after buying an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

