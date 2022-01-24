Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Reaches $114,760.60

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $114,760.60 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006072 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

