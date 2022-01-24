Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Shares of AJG opened at $154.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

