Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stake Lessened by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202,024 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.71% of Asana worth $134,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after buying an additional 430,807 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

Shares of ASAN traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,897. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $363,480,782 and sold 92,440 shares valued at $9,494,542. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

