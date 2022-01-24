ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASML in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

ASML stock opened at $694.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $788.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

