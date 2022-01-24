Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $33.18

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $29.96. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 1,091 shares trading hands.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a market cap of $979.47 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $7,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $16,757,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.