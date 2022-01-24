Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,246 shares during the period. Assurant makes up approximately 2.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.90% of Assurant worth $170,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Assurant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

