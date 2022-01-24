AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.25

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

