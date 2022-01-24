Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Head-To-Head Survey

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astellas Pharma and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astellas Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inozyme Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.24%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Astellas Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astellas Pharma and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astellas Pharma 9.29% 8.60% 5.26% Inozyme Pharma N/A -34.30% -31.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astellas Pharma and Inozyme Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astellas Pharma $11.79 billion 2.67 $1.13 billion $0.60 28.18 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million N/A N/A

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Astellas Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases. The firm’s global brands include Prograf, Vesicare, Protopic, Harnal, and Funguard. The company was founded by Kenji Yamanouchi in April 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

