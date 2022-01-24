ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Down 21.1% This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $138,323.35 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00300722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

