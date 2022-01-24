ATC Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $149,070.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.30 or 0.00297830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

