Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $17,332.23 and $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,524,762 coins and its circulating supply is 46,875,001 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

