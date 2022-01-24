Ativo Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 718,157 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Open Text by 418.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,002,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

