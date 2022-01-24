Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,669,000 after acquiring an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 55.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.