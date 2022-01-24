Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

