Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in AON by 725.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $266.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.39.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

