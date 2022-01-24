Ativo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Lam Research stock opened at $586.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $679.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

