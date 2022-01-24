Ativo Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $11,715,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 591.3% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

NASDAQ FB opened at $295.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

