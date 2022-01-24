Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 25,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $343.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.